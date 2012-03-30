March 30 AMR Corp, the bankrupt
parent of American Airlines, on Friday said it remains in talks
with its labor unions and prefers negotiated deals even after
asking its bankruptcy court for permission to void the workers'
contracts.
The company also has offered to outsource fewer jobs
represented by the Transport Workers Union, AMR said in an
update on labor negotiations. It did not give a figure.
"American is ready to continue talks with all its unions to
bring these important negotiations to a successful conclusion,"
the company said.
American Airlines on Tuesday sought court approval to throw
out labor contracts, a move that pressures pilots, flight
attendants and other unionized workers to quickly agree to
concessions.
The company filed for Chapter 11 on Nov. 29, citing a need
to cut its labor costs to better compete with profitable rivals.
American has said it wants to slash overall costs by $2 billion
annually. More than half of the savings would come from labor,
including a plan to shed 13,000 jobs.
About 9,000 of those workers are members of the TWU, which
represents seven work groups.
The union reaffirmed on Friday that it was committed to
reaching deals with the airline.
American has about 74,000 full- and part-time employees and
its regional carrier American Eagle has about 14,000 full- and
part-time employees.
Also on Friday, AMR reported a net loss of $619 million for
February, including $375 million related to its reorganization.
AMR said its operating revenue amounted to $1.8 billion for
the month and it spent $682 million on fuel. The company said it
spent $584 million on wages, salaries and benefits.
The company ended the month with $4.6 billion in cash and
short-term investments.