Nov 9 Bankrupt AMR Corp has come to
terms with its pilots union on language for a new labor deal to
be voted on by union members, according to a statement to be
released by the union on Friday afternoon.
AMR, parent of American Airlines, has been in talks with its
pilots as it tries to reduce labor costs and emerge from
bankruptcy.
A negotiating committee for the union on Friday came to
terms with the company on language for a new deal, according to
the statement, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters prior to
its being made public.
The contract still has to be ratified by union members, who
rejected a previous labor proposal in August.
AMR declared bankruptcy last November, saying it needed to
cut more than $1 billion a year in labor costs. It has already
reached new collective bargaining agreements with its flight
attendants' and ground workers' unions.