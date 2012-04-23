By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, April 23 American Airlines
on Monday kicked off a week-long court hearing on its bid to
abandon union contracts, telling a judge that its bankrupt
parent, AMR Corp, cannot survive without major concessions from
its labor force.
Hundreds of lawyers, airline workers and others filled the
courtroom and two overflow rooms in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Manhattan for the start of the hearing, as other unionized
workers rallied outside the courthouse.
Cordoned off by police, the workers held signs and chanted
for fairer work terms and against AMR's plan to cut about 13,000
union jobs.
The hearing is AMR's chance to convince Judge Sean Lane not
only that the company desperately needs labor concessions, but
that its unions have unreasonably rejected prior attempts to
negotiate those concessions. AMR filed for Chapter 11 in
November, citing uncompetitive labor costs.
In opening statements, AMR lawyer Jack Gallagher said the
company needs 20 percent across-the-board reductions in employee
costs, half of which must come from medical benefits.
AMR spends three times as much annually on medical benefits
as the average lower-cost carrier, like Southwest Airlines
, he said.
"It's not the unions' fault we're in bankruptcy, but it's
not about whose fault it is," Gallagher said. "It's about the
facts of our business."
Edgar James, a lawyer for the Allied Pilots' Association,
which represents about 10,000 AMR pilots, said AMR's proposed
business plan is unfair, in part because AMR has not done enough
to explore possible merger or consolidation options.
"What everyone believes is going to occur is they're going
to get out of this bankruptcy and consolidate with someone," yet
the company has told the pilots' group it has not considered
that option, James said.
In an unusual step in bankruptcy, the pilots' union and two
other major AMR unions on Friday said they had struck a deal
with US Airways Group Inc to support a potential merger
between US Air and AMR. They said the deal could save more than
6,000 jobs and are pushing AMR to consider it.
US Airways Chief Executive Doug Parker cautioned his
employees in a letter on Friday that the union deal does not
mean a merger is in the works. He noted that a deal would need
support from the AMR creditors, management team and its board of
directors.
AMR has long shunned merger interest from US Airways.
Some of AMR's expert witnesses were expected to testify on
Monday afternoon, along with the company's chief restructuring
officer, Bev Goulet.
After the hearing wraps up, the company and its unions have
another two weeks to negotiate. If new terms are still not
reached, the unions will have a chance to present their case in
court in May.
Regardless of how Lane rules, AMR must keep negotiating for
a consensual deal with its unions. A ruling by Lane granting
AMR's request to break its contracts would allow AMR to impose
its own unilateral labor terms while those negotiations go on.
The bankruptcy is In re AMR Corp et al, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-15463.