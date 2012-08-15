* American says will alter, resubmit motion
* Judge cites unfettered ability to furlough pilots,
By Nick Brown and Karen Jacobs
NEW YORK, Aug 15 A U.S. judge on Wednesday
denied a request by American Airlines parent AMR Corp
to abandon collective bargaining agreements with its pilots'
union, an unexpected decision and setback for bankrupt AMR in
its quest to save more than $1 billion a year in labor costs.
In a written ruling in U.S. bankruptcy court in Manhattan,
Judge Sean Lane, who is overseeing AMR's restructuring, turned
down American's motion in part because it would give the carrier
unrestricted ability to furlough pilots and engage in
code-sharing.
AMR said it would alter its motion and resubmit the request
to terminate its agreements with the Allied Pilots Association
by Friday.
"We will ask Judge Lane to consider our request
expeditiously," American said in its statement.
AMR declared bankruptcy in November, and says it needs $1.06
billion in annual labor savings - including $842 million from
its unions - to become profitable.
The company is trying to reconstruct its labor cost
structure and emerge from bankruptcy, but is facing an
aggressive push from competitor US Airways Group Inc to
acquire the company while still in Chapter 11. While Wednesday's
ruling does not directly impact merger efforts, it underscores
the instability in AMR's labor situation. That could boost
creditor support for a merger with US Airways, which has already
reached tentative labor deals with AMR's main unions.
Wednesday's ruling comes a week after the pilots' union
rejected the company's latest contract offer. While the offer
would have cut $315 million from the pilots, it also would have
given them a 13.5 percent equity stake in the company, matching
401(k) contributions and raises.
Regardless of how Lane had ruled, AMR would have had to keep
negotiating for a consensual deal with pilots. Had Lane granted
the motion, AMR would have had been able to implement a
unilateral term sheet with more dramatic cuts that would have
governed in the interim. Instead, the union's current collective
bargaining deal will remain in place.
The term sheet would have imposed dramatic cuts, including
hundreds of pilot layoffs, and the elimination of the equity
stake, 401(k) contributions and raises.
Lane acknowledged that serious concessions are needed from
AMR's unions, and rejected the unions' arguments that AMR had an
obligation to consider a merger with US Airways while still in
bankruptcy. But he said AMR's term sheet would have given the
company too much power to furlough its pilots and engage in
code-sharing, agreements under which airlines sell seats on
another carrier's flight as if they were its own.
Lane said AMR failed to show that such "unfettered
discretion" was necessary for its own operations or that it was
common in competitors.
The APA saw the ruling as a victory.
"Clearly management went well beyond what is the industry
standard for bankruptcy contracts, and the judge recognized this
in his decision today," union President Keith Wilson said in a
statement.
But AMR management pointed out in its statement that Lane's
denial was without prejudice, meaning AMR can resubmit the
request for future consideration.
Bankruptcy laws provide companies the option to scrap labor
deals, a threat that can serve to incentivize sides to work out
agreements consensually.
Analysts and people involved in AMR's restructuring had
expected Judge Lane to grant AMR's request after weeks of court
hearings in which the company made its case for the immediate
need for drastic cost savings.
Historically, such requests have been mostly granted. But an
instance of a denial can be seen as recently as May, when a New
York judge denied a contract abrogation motion by Hostess Brands
Inc.
AMR has already reached consensual labor terms with its
ground workers' union, while its flight attendants' union has
until Sunday to vote on AMR's latest offer.
The case is In re AMR Corp et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-15463.