* Judge rejected AMR's code-sharing, furlough proposals
* AMR says abandoned furlough plan, sets code-sharing limits
* Sept. 4 hearing scheduled
* Flight attendants still to vote on last offer
By Jonathan Stempel
Aug 17 The parent of American Airlines on Friday
renewed its push to void its collective bargaining agreement
with its pilots' union, two days after a federal bankruptcy
judge rejected an earlier effort.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane in Manhattan, who oversees
the Chapter 11 proceedings of American Airlines' parent AMR Corp
, had objected to what he called the carrier's
proposed "unfettered discretion" under its earlier proposal to
temporarily lay off pilots and engage in code-sharing.
AMR said its revised plan addresses these concerns by
retaining current contractual limits on furloughs, and setting
restrictions on the ability of the third-largest U.S. airline to
enter code-sharing relationships.
"We believe both of those changes properly address the
court's concern," and will help AMR "keep moving forward to
achieve the savings and flexibility needed for our successful
restructuring," AMR spokesman Bruce Hicks said in a statement.
Dennis Tajer, a spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association,
said that group will review the changes.
A hearing on the revised plan is scheduled for Sept. 4.
Lane's decision on Wednesday was unexpected, and set back
Fort Worth, Texas-based AMR in its effort to save more than $1
billion a year in labor costs, including $315 million from the
pilots union.
The new code-sharing proposal would let AMR enter new
relationships with other U.S. carriers and their regional
partners, subject to limits based on seating and miles traveled.
It also would allow restricted code-sharing relationships
with Alaska Air Group Inc's Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian
Holdings Inc's Hawaiian Airlines.
"American has taken heed of the court's decision as to the
deficiencies of its previously open-ended domestic code-sharing
proposal and has made a revised proposal that imposes real
limits," Todd Duffield, a lawyer for AMR, said in a filing.
AMR's creditors committee has supported the carrier's bid to
abandon union contracts, and has said it would not be difficult
for the carrier to address the judge's concerns.
Lane on Wednesday also said "significant" concessions from
the pilots were needed before AMR could emerge from Chapter 11,
though he rejected an argument by unions that AMR must consider
a merger with smaller rival US Airways Group Inc.
The pilots' union had last week overwhelmingly rejected
AMR's best and final contract offer.
AMR's flight attendants union is scheduled on Sunday to
finish voting on their own final contract offer from management.
The carrier has already reached consensual labor terms with
the Transport Workers Union, which represents ground workers.
The case is In re AMR Corp et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-15463.