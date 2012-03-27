March 27 The parent of American Airlines will
seek bankruptcy court approval to throw out labor contracts, a
move that puts new pressure on pilots, flight attendants and
other unionized workers to quickly agree to concessions.
Chief Executive Tom Horton said in a letter to employees
that the "best outcome" remains negotiated settlements, and
promised to continue working with unions toward that end.
All contracts will remain in effect while the New York
bankruptcy court considers the company's request.