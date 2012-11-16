Nov 16 The pilot union at AMR Corp,
parent of American Airlines, said it will vote on a tentative
contract with the bankrupt airline by early December.
The board of Allied Pilots Association on Friday approved
the agreement-in-principle reached last week as a tentative
agreement, which will now be subject to votes by its members,
according to a statement on the union's website.
The voting will be completed by Dec. 7 and the results are
expected to be announced the same day, Dennis Tajer, a spokesman
for APA, told Reuters.
AMR, which is trying to reduce costs and emerge from
bankruptcy, has already reached collective bargaining agreements
with unions representing its flight attendants and ground
workers.
AMR declared bankruptcy last November, saying it needed to
cut more than $1 billion a year in labor costs.