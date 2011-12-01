Dec 1 AMR Corp , the bankrupt parent of American Airlines, is seeking to relieve itself of two real estate leases, including one for a terminal at Chicago Midway Airport.

The Midway lease, as well as a lease for an overhaul base in Kansas City, Missouri, are "burdensome," the airline said in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan.

It said it no longer uses the space, and considered renegotiating the leases or seeking to sublet the properties. But given market conditions, the company's best interest is served by rejecting the leases and abandoning the furniture and office materials inside, according to the filing.

The move comes a day after AMR filed a motion to shed leases for 24 aircraft, mainly MD-80s, and their engines. A hearing for both requests is scheduled for Dec. 22.

The third-largest U.S. carrier filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday with nearly $30 billion in liabilities.

Lease rejection could become a key issue in the case. The company has pledged "virtually all of its unencumbered assets," including aircraft and airport gates, as collateral on various bonds, according to court papers.

The bankruptcy case is In re AMR Corp et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-15463.