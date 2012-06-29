BRIEF-Fota SA w upadlosci ukladowej files motion to change bankruptcy status
* SAYS FILES MOTION TO CHANGE BANKRUPTCY PROCEEEDINGS TO BANKRUPTCY WITH LIQUIDATION OF ASSETS
June 29 AMR Corp, the parent company of American Airlines, said it had agreed with its unsecured creditors to request its bankruptcy court to extend the exclusivity period to file its reorganization plan to Dec. 27.
AMR filed for bankruptcy protection last November.
* United Steelworkers - USW members at Stelco operations ratified new collective agreements