By Soyoung Kim
| NEW YORK, July 10
NEW YORK, July 10 AMR Corp will reach
out to at least five airlines, including US Airways Group
and JetBlue Airways Corp, under its plan to
evaluate potential mergers and other strategic options, a source
familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
The bankrupt parent of American Airlines also plans to look
at Alaska Air Group, Frontier Airlines - a unit of
Republic Airways -- and Virgin America as potential
merger partners, the source said.
American executives mentioned these five airlines as
potential merger candidates at a meeting with its unsecured
creditors committee on Tuesday and discussed the merits and
challenges of each combination, said the source, who asked not
to be identified because the matter is not public.
American Chief Executive Tom Horton said earlier on Tuesday
that the carrier is going ahead with plans to evaluate potential
mergers and will reach out to interested parties, but did not
identify those parties.
Private equity firms, other U.S. legacy carriers or even
foreign airlines may express interest in a potential deal once
the third-largest U.S. airline starts the evaluation work, the
source said.