By Soyoung Kim
| NEW YORK, July 10
NEW YORK, July 10 AMR Corp is going
ahead with plans to evaluate a range of strategic options
including potential mergers and will reach out to interested
parties, Chief Executive Tom Horton said in a letter to
employees on Tuesday.
"We are approaching the point where we have greater clarity
on our revenue outlook and cost structure and can begin to
accelerate the plan for the new American," Horton said.
"It now makes sense to carefully evaluate a range of
strategic options, including potential mergers, which could make
the new American even stronger," he said.
The letter comes two months after the parent of American
Airlines said it will explore merger options while still in
bankruptcy restructuring, bowing to pressure from creditors
including its largest labor unions.
Prior to the agreement in May with its unsecured creditors
committee, American had said it intended to reorganize as a
stand-alone carrier, shrugging off merger interest expressed by
rival US Airways Group Inc.
As part of the evaluation led by management and the board in
collaboration with its creditors committee, Horton said American
is examining the strategic fit of possible combinations --
including an analysis of synergies, costs, and tax and capital
structure implications.
He added that the third-largest U.S. airline met with its
creditors committee earlier on Tuesday and discussed its
preliminary view of the strategic options available to American.
In a statement, US Airways said: "We are pleased that AMR's
process to explore merger options is moving forward. All we
have asked for is a fair and balanced opportunity to present our
plan versus others, and we are hopeful this is the beginning of
such a process. We remain confident that our plan will maximize
value for all stakeholders."