NEW YORK, July 10 AMR Corp is going ahead with plans to evaluate a range of strategic options including potential mergers and will reach out to interested parties, Chief Executive Tom Horton said in a letter to employees on Tuesday.

"We are approaching the point where we have greater clarity on our revenue outlook and cost structure and can begin to accelerate the plan for the new American," Horton said.

"It now makes sense to carefully evaluate a range of strategic options, including potential mergers, which could make the new American even stronger," he said.

The letter comes two months after the parent of American Airlines said it will explore merger options while still in bankruptcy restructuring, bowing to pressure from creditors including its largest labor unions.

Prior to the agreement in May with its unsecured creditors committee, American had said it intended to reorganize as a stand-alone carrier, shrugging off merger interest expressed by rival US Airways Group Inc.

As part of the evaluation led by management and the board in collaboration with its creditors committee, Horton said American is examining the strategic fit of possible combinations -- including an analysis of synergies, costs, and tax and capital structure implications.

He added that the third-largest U.S. airline met with its creditors committee earlier on Tuesday and discussed its preliminary view of the strategic options available to American.

In a statement, US Airways said: "We are pleased that AMR's process to explore merger options is moving forward. All we have asked for is a fair and balanced opportunity to present our plan versus others, and we are hopeful this is the beginning of such a process. We remain confident that our plan will maximize value for all stakeholders."