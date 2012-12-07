NEW YORK Dec 6 American Airlines pilots on
Friday voted to ratify a new union contract, ending a years-long
labor dispute and stabilizing American's parent, AMR Corp
, as it tries to emerge from bankruptcy.
The contract, which union members accepted about 74 percent
to 26 percent, gives the Allied Pilots' Association a 13.5
percent equity stake in AMR and offers what the union sees as
"industry-standard" pay, a union spokesman told Reuters.
"We are pleased our pilots supported and ratified this
agreement, which is an important step forward in our
restructuring," Denise Lynn, a senior vice president at AMR,
said in a statement.