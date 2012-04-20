April 20 AMR Corp, the bankrupt parent of American Airlines, will be branded American Airlines in a proposed merger with smaller rival US Airways Group Inc and continue to be based in Fort Worth, Texas, AMR's pilots union said in a letter to members.

Allied Pilots Association said in the letter that the combined airline would be comparable in size and scope to United Continental and Delta Air Lines, and would leap to the top carrier in the crucial U.S. East Coast and Midwest.

The letter, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters, also said that American Airlines' relationship with the global oneworld alliance would be strengthened and all of its aircraft orders with Boeing Co and Airbus would proceed.