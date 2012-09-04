BRIEF-Am castle says new ABL facility commitment letter expires on earlier of July 31
* Am castle & co-new abl facility commitment letter expires on earlier of july 31, 2017, if final definitive documentation not negotiated on/prior to it
NEW YORK, Sept 4 Judge grants AMR permission to reject collective bargaining agreements with unionized pilots
* Am castle & co-new abl facility commitment letter expires on earlier of july 31, 2017, if final definitive documentation not negotiated on/prior to it
* A. M. Castle & co. Announces commitment letters for post-restructuring and debtor-in-possession credit facilities