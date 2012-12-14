(Corrects consolidated capacity and traffic growth percentage in second bullet. Corrects source text link in sixth bullet)

Dec 10 AMR Corp :

* Reports November 2012 revenue and traffic results

* Says November consolidated capacity and traffic were 2.1 percent and 0.9 percent higher year-over-year respectively

* Says November domestic load factor decreased 1.5 points to 82.8 percent

* November's consolidated PRASM decreased an estimated 2.3 percent versus the same period last year

* Estimates hurricane sandy and early November snow storm in northeast negatively impacted revenues by $25 million

