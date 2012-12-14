(Corrects consolidated capacity and traffic growth percentage
Dec 10 AMR Corp :
* Reports November 2012 revenue and traffic results
* Says November consolidated capacity and traffic were 2.1
percent and 0.9 percent higher year-over-year respectively
* Says November domestic load factor decreased 1.5 points to
82.8 percent
* November's consolidated PRASM decreased an estimated 2.3
percent versus the same period last year
* Estimates hurricane sandy and early November snow storm in
northeast negatively impacted revenues by $25 million
