By Kyle Peterson
| April 23
April 23 The union representing seven work
groups at bankrupt American Airlines will vote starting next
week on the carrier's best and final contract offer, with
results expected before unions testify in a hearing on the
airline's request to void their contract, three sources said on
Monday.
American, a unit of AMR Corp, is finalizing the
language of the offer, which features fewer job cuts than the
8,500 originally proposed, airline spokesman Bruce Hicks said.
AMR filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November,
citing labor costs that were higher than its peers. The carrier
has about 74,000 full- and part-time workers. The company has
said it must cut 13,000 jobs as part of a plan to trim its labor
costs by $1.25 billion a year.
The sources, who are close to the talks, said the timing of
the vote will yield results around May 14 before the unions make
their case in court to block the airlines attempt to scrap their
current deals. The sources requested anonymity because the
negotiations are confidential.
AMR began making arguments in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Manhattan supporting its request.
The proposal would be sent directly to the workers, an
unusual step because unions frequently bless an offer as a
"tentative agreement" before submitting it for a vote. AMR has
yet to reach deals with its pilots unions or flight attendants.
Ratification of the proposals by the TWU work groups would
erase the airline's need to end their contracts.
A spokesman for the Transport Workers Union, which
represents 26,000 members, declined to comment on the state of
negotiations.