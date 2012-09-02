LONDON, Sept 2 British Airways and Iberia owner
IAG (IAG) said it had signed a non-disclosure agreement
with American Airlines with a view to taking a stake
in the U.S. carrier, which is itself in talks over a potential
merger with US Airways Group.
"We have signed a non-disclosure agreement with American,"
an IAG spokeswoman told Reuters on Sunday. "We are interested in
looking at taking a possible stake in a restructured American if
they welcome it and if it will bring benefit to our
shareholders."
American Airlines parent AMR Corp and US Airways Group on
Friday said they had signed a non-disclosure agreement as they
evaluate a potential merger that would create an airline that
rivals leader United Continental Holdings Inc in scope.
IAG, which did not say what size of investment it would make
in American, declined to say whether it would look to invest in
a combined American-US Airways.
IAG, a member of the oneworld global alliance of which
American is a part, has long been interested in investing in
American Airlines, with with it has a revenue sharing deal on
transatlantic routes.