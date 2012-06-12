A US airways plane takes off behind an American Airlines jet at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NEW YORK US Airways Group LCC.N aims to file paperwork with U.S. antitrust regulators as early as July for a proposed merger with AMR Corp (AAMRQ.PK), the bankrupt parent of American Airlines, according to people familiar with the matter.

US Airways believes securing regulatory approval for its proposed deal would remove one key element of uncertainty from the picture, bolstering its case as AMR's creditors compare the merits of a merger with the carrier's standalone restructuring plan, the people said.

A regulatory filing now - as opposed to after reaching a deal - also reflects the fifth-largest U.S. carrier's desire to merge with AMR while the No. 3 U.S. carrier is still in bankruptcy.

Under the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Antitrust Improvements Act, companies must not complete a merger until the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice determine that the transaction will not hurt competition.

Representatives for US Airways declined to comment. AMR said it did not have an immediate comment.

