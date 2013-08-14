By Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK/ATLANTA Aug 14 US Airways Group Inc
and American vowed on Wednesday to fight the federal
government's anti-trust lawsuit in court by arguing their
proposed $11 billion merger would promote competition.
The U.S. Department of Justice, six state attorneys general
and the District of Columbia challenged the proposed merger on
Tuesday saying the creation of the world's largest airline that
would result would stifle competition, drive up airfares and
reduce services.
To underline their determination to fight for the merger,
the airlines introduced their three high-powered lawyers who
said they would argue the proposed deal would promote
competition.
The lawsuit, filed in a Washington D.C. federal court, is
likely to delay final approval of the bankruptcy exit plan of
American Airlines' parent company, AMR Corp, which is
still planned for Thursday. It also is almost certain to delay,
if not derail, the merger, which the airlines had expected to
conclude next month.
The lawyers said the U.S. government's case, laid out in a
56-page complaint, was weak.
"If they are going to convince the court that the sky is
falling, which essentially is what they are trying to do here,
they are going to have to have more meat than they've shown us
so far," said Joe Sims, a partner with Jones Day who was hired
by American Airlines. Sims was lead counsel in the
$13 billion merger of XM Satellite Radio Holdings and Sirius
.
US Airways hired Richard Parker, a partner with O'Melveny &
Myers LLP who is a former director of the Federal Trade
Commission's competition bureau, and Paul Denis, a partner with
Dechert LLP.
Parker said the government "got this one very wrong. Both of
these companies are looking forward with confidence to our day
in court."
Denis, a veteran antitrust lawyer who once worked in the
Justice Department's antitrust division, represented Medco
Health Solutions in securing clearance for the company's $29.1
billion merger with Express Scripts last year.
American, based in Fort Worth, Texas and US Airways, based
in Tempe, Arizona, would be weaker rivals if the merger did not
take place, an outcome that would not be good for consumers who
deserve more choices, the lawyers said.
The airlines said a merger would increase competition by
adding a viable competitor to two dominant carriers, Delta and
United Continental, both the result of recent megamergers.
"They will neither individually be as effective a competitor
to United, Delta and Southwest and all the other smaller
low-cost carriers that are in the industry today," Sims said.
Southwest acquired AirTran in 2011.
Airline executives and antitrust lawyers learned that the
Department of Justice was suing to block the merger on Tuesday
morning, Denis said.
The Justice Department said on Tuesday that it had explained
its concerns to the airlines and given them a chance to present
their views.
"I don't think it was a surprise to the parties," said Bill
Baer, the head of the Justice Department Antitrust Division.
The government argues that the merger of US Airways Group
and AMR would reduce the number of large U.S. airlines to three,
and said past practices showed the major airlines "increasingly
prefer tacit coordination over full-throated competition."
Legal experts unconnected to the lawsuit said the government
had a strong case.
"The government has a very good argument" because the cost
of air travel has not come down, said David Newman, a partner at
the New York law firm Day Pitney, which has represented
international airlines.
Investors remained skittish about the deal. US Airways stock
fell 1.2 percent to $16.17 on the New York Stock Exchange on
Wednesday. AMR shares, which had been down nearly 17 percent,
had recovered somewhat to end the day at $2.72, down 13.6
percent. Airline stocks fell about 6 percent after the lawsuit
was filed on Tuesday, and were down 0.2 percent on Wednesday.