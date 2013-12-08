By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Dec 7 A U.S. Supreme Court justice
on Saturday night denied a last-ditch effort by a group of
consumers and travel agents to stop the merger of American
Airlines and US Airways.
The application was denied by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,
the court's public information office said.
The combination of American's parent, AMR Corp,
and US Airways Group would create the world's largest
carrier and follow last month's resolution of antitrust
objections by the U.S. Department of Justice.
In their appeal to the Supreme Court, plaintiffs led by
California resident Carolyn Fjord warned that "irreparable
injury" could be caused to the domestic airline industry if the
deal goes ahead as planned. They fear the merger will drive air
travel prices up and service down and make planes more crowded.
The merger is expected to be consummated before the opening
of U.S. securities markets on Monday.
A federal judge on Friday rejected the previous attempt by
the group to stop the merger.
If one high court justice denies a stay request, the same
application can be made to another justice but such moves are
rarely successful. Usually, if a request is made to a second
justice it will be referred to the full court.
The case is Fjord v. AMR Corp et al, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
11-15463-SHL. The main bankruptcy case is in U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, re: AMR Corp et al,
11-15463.