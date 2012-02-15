Feb 15 AMR Corp, the parent company of American Airlines Inc, posted a fourth-quarter loss on non-cash charges and reorganization items.

The company, which filed for Chapter 11 on Nov. 29, posted a net loss of $1.1 billion for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $97 million a year ago.

Quarterly revenue rose 7 percent to $6 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting quarterly revenue of $5.87 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Full-year 2011 net loss was $1.98 billion, or $5.9 a share, on revenue of $23.98 billion

American's mainline passenger revenue per available seat mile (RPSM) increased 9 percent in the fourth quarter, while mainline load factor was 82.1 percent.

Total available seat miles fell by 2 percent in the fourth quarter, the company said in a statement.

The company recorded $866 million in non-cash special charges, of which $118 million was primarily due to rejection of 24 leased aircraft.

AMR has said since its bankruptcy filing that it would cut operating expenses by $2 billion and slash 13,000 jobs.

The company wants to generate $1 billion per year in new revenue through changes in its route network, fleet utilization and product improvements.

Unlike its top rivals United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, AMR did not restructure in the last 10 years. Those carriers emerged stronger and later found merger partners.

Also on Wednesday, the Transport Workers Union and the Association of Flight Attendants asked the AMR to offer buyouts to workers in place of layoffs.

Separately, AMR announced the retirement of two senior executives. Peter Dolara, senior vice president - Mexico, Caribbean and Latin America, will retire June 30. Tom Del Valle, senior vice president - airport services and cargo, also will retire by June 30.

AMR had previously said it would thin out its executive ranks as part of its reorganization. ((kartick.jagtap@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: kartick.jagtap.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net 5:44 PM