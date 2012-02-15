Feb 15 AMR Corp, the parent
company of American Airlines Inc, posted a fourth-quarter loss
on non-cash charges and reorganization items.
The company, which filed for Chapter 11 on Nov. 29, posted a
net loss of $1.1 billion for the fourth quarter, compared with a
loss of $97 million a year ago.
Quarterly revenue rose 7 percent to $6 billion.
Analysts, on average, were expecting quarterly revenue of
$5.87 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Full-year 2011 net loss was $1.98 billion, or $5.9 a share,
on revenue of $23.98 billion
American's mainline passenger revenue per available seat
mile (RPSM) increased 9 percent in the fourth quarter, while
mainline load factor was 82.1 percent.
Total available seat miles fell by 2 percent in the fourth
quarter, the company said in a statement.
The company recorded $866 million in non-cash special
charges, of which $118 million was primarily due to rejection of
24 leased aircraft.
AMR has said since its bankruptcy filing that it would cut
operating expenses by $2 billion and slash 13,000 jobs.
The company wants to generate $1 billion per year in new
revenue through changes in its route network, fleet utilization
and product improvements.
Unlike its top rivals United Airlines and Delta Air Lines,
AMR did not restructure in the last 10 years. Those carriers
emerged stronger and later found merger partners.
Also on Wednesday, the Transport Workers Union and the
Association of Flight Attendants asked the AMR to offer buyouts
to workers in place of layoffs.
Separately, AMR announced the retirement of two senior
executives. Peter Dolara, senior vice president - Mexico,
Caribbean and Latin America, will retire June 30. Tom Del Valle,
senior vice president - airport services and cargo, also will
retire by June 30.
AMR had previously said it would thin out its executive
ranks as part of its reorganization.
