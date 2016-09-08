WARSAW, Sept 8 Mexican fund Finaccess Capital on
Thursday raised its offer price for shares in Poland's Amrest
Holdings in a public bid aimed at taking over the
operator of Pizza Hut and Burger King outlets in eastern Europe,
the brokerage arranging the transaction said.
Finaccess Capital wants to double its stake in Amrest to 66
percent.
It raised the price to 255 zlotys ($66.58) after Amrest
management said an earlier offer of 215 zlotys did not reflect
fair value.
Amrest is valued on the Warsaw bourse at $1.39 billion or
252 zlotys per share.
Brokerage Dom Maklerski BZ WBK, part of Spanish lender
Santander, is arranging the transaction.
($1 = 3.8302 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Jason Neely)