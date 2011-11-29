* To invest around $13 million in first year of ops, open
By Nandita Bose
MUMBAI, Nov 29 AmRest Holdings SE
, the largest restaurant chain operator in Central and
Eastern Europe, plans to enter India in 2012, joining a number
of overseas restaurant chain operators who are betting big on
emerging markets to drive growth.
The company plans to bring its Italian restaurant brand La
Tagliatella to the country and invest around 10 million euros,
or $13 million, in its first year of operations, a top official
said on Tuesday.
AmRest owns the franchise for restaurants such as KFC, Pizza
Hut, Burger King, Applebee's and Starbucks in many markets in
Europe and the U.S.
"The Indian restaurant business at the upper end is ready to
move to the next level in terms of quality and experience...
right now we are brining in one brand but plan to be a
multi-brand operator going forward," Henry McGovern, chairman of
the supervisory board, told Reuters in a telephomic interview.
India's $13 billion quick-service restaurant market is
growing roughly 25-30 percent a year, according to Euromonitor
and market research firm RNCOS. The country's entire
food-service market is estimated at $64 billion.
A number of fast-food and cafe chains -- Starbucks
and Dunkin Donuts to name just two -- have announced their plans
to enter India recently.
The company, which plans to serve authentic Italian fare, is
hoping to start 5-10 restaurants in the first year across cities
such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai and Pune, he said.
"The restaurants will be fine dining in terms of experience
but casual dining in terms of prices," McGovern said.
AmRest Holdings, which is already present in Russia, plans
to drive growth via emerging markets and is gearing up to enter
China in 2013.
The restaurant chain operator, which plans to grow 20
percent year-on-year globally, currently gets more than half of
its revenues from emerging markets, and hopes it will rise to
nearly 70 percent in the next couple of years.
BUILDING SCALE
The company, which is looking to operate 50 restaurants
across India, in the next couple of years, plans to start
production of food materials such as pastas in India once it
manages to build scale, in an effort to manage costs.
"We plan to set up a manufacturing unit in India in 2013. It
will be centrally located and the production should start by
2014," McGovern said.
The company plans to source most of its products such as
olive oil, cheese, pasta from countries such as Italy and Spain
at the outset. It will, however, source fresh products locally,
he said.
"The supply chain and distribution in India is a big
challenge for anybody trying to set up business and we worked to
fix that when we started planning," McGovern said.
The company, which plans to start standalone restaurants
apart from setting them up in malls said high real estate costs
remained a cause of worry.
($1 = 0.7490 euros)
(Reporting by Nandita Bose)