By Nandita Bose

MUMBAI, Nov 29 AmRest Holdings SE , the largest restaurant chain operator in Central and Eastern Europe, plans to enter India in 2012, joining a number of overseas restaurant chain operators who are betting big on emerging markets to drive growth.

The company plans to bring its Italian restaurant brand La Tagliatella to the country and invest around 10 million euros, or $13 million, in its first year of operations, a top official said on Tuesday.

AmRest owns the franchise for restaurants such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Burger King, Applebee's and Starbucks in many markets in Europe and the U.S.

"The Indian restaurant business at the upper end is ready to move to the next level in terms of quality and experience... right now we are brining in one brand but plan to be a multi-brand operator going forward," Henry McGovern, chairman of the supervisory board, told Reuters in a telephomic interview.

India's $13 billion quick-service restaurant market is growing roughly 25-30 percent a year, according to Euromonitor and market research firm RNCOS. The country's entire food-service market is estimated at $64 billion.

A number of fast-food and cafe chains -- Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts to name just two -- have announced their plans to enter India recently.

The company, which plans to serve authentic Italian fare, is hoping to start 5-10 restaurants in the first year across cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai and Pune, he said.

"The restaurants will be fine dining in terms of experience but casual dining in terms of prices," McGovern said.

AmRest Holdings, which is already present in Russia, plans to drive growth via emerging markets and is gearing up to enter China in 2013.

The restaurant chain operator, which plans to grow 20 percent year-on-year globally, currently gets more than half of its revenues from emerging markets, and hopes it will rise to nearly 70 percent in the next couple of years.

BUILDING SCALE

The company, which is looking to operate 50 restaurants across India, in the next couple of years, plans to start production of food materials such as pastas in India once it manages to build scale, in an effort to manage costs.

"We plan to set up a manufacturing unit in India in 2013. It will be centrally located and the production should start by 2014," McGovern said.

The company plans to source most of its products such as olive oil, cheese, pasta from countries such as Italy and Spain at the outset. It will, however, source fresh products locally, he said.

"The supply chain and distribution in India is a big challenge for anybody trying to set up business and we worked to fix that when we started planning," McGovern said.

The company, which plans to start standalone restaurants apart from setting them up in malls said high real estate costs remained a cause of worry. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Nandita Bose)