Sept 24 The union representing pilots at American Airlines said that the airline wants to resume talks, signalling the company's intent in resolving a stalemate with the association.

Bruce Hicks, a spokesman for American, confirmed the carrier had told the pilots' union in writing that it was ready to restart talks to try to reach a contract agreement.

A special meeting of the association's board has been scheduled for Wednesday to determine next steps, Keith Wilson, President of the Allied Pilots Association, said in a statement.

The airline, a unit of AMR Corp, filed for bankruptcy in November.

American began implementing cost cuts for its pilots this month after a U.S. bankruptcy judge ruled the airline could abandon its collective bargaining agreement with the pilots union. The pilots, the only major work group at American that has not agreed on contract concessions since the carrier filed for Chapter 11, had voted down a final offer from the airline in August.

American Airlines issued notices to more than 11,000 workers last week, warning of possible lay-offs and cutting flights by one to two percent for the rest of September and October.

In recent days, the airline has struggled with a rise in late and canceled flights that it said was spurred by pilot-initiated maintenance requests and a shortage of crew members. The pilots union has said it has called no job action against the carrier.