July 9 América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. on Monday sold $2 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AMÉRICA MÓVIL TRANCHE 1 AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 3.125 PCT MATURITY 07/16/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.49 FIRST PAY 01/16/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 3.185 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/16/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 168 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 4.375 PCT MATURITY 07/16/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.244 FIRST PAY 01/16/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 4.482 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/16/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 188 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS