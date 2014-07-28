July 28 Ams AG :
* Says Q2 group revenues were EUR 106.3 million, up 17% from
EUR 91.2 million
in the same quarter 2013
* Says EBIT excluding acquisition-related costs for Q2 was EUR
26.4 million,
increase of 127% compared to EUR 11.6 million in Q2 of 2013
* Says net result for the second quarter was EUR 22.2 million
compared to EUR
9.0 million in the same period last year
* Total backlog on June 30, 2014 (excluding consignment stock
agreements) was
EUR 107.1 million compared to EUR 85.5 million at the end of
Q1
* Says for Q3 expects revenues of EUR 127-132 million driven by
product
ramp-UPS in its consumer business for new device platforms
* Says anticipates gross margins to remain on a comparable
level
quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter
* Sees Q3 EBIT margin to expand further by more than 300 basis
points
sequentially
* Says expects strong revenue and earnings momentum from its
value-driven
business model to continue into 2015
* Says confirms its outlook for substantial revenue growth and
further margin
increases in the coming years
