Feb 6 U.S. power systems maker AMSC
said a Chinese court dismissed one of its copyright
infringement complaints against its former customer Sinovel Wind
Group, sending its shares down as much as 6 percent.
AMSC, seeking to recover more than $1.2 billion from Sinovel
through civil cases filed in various Chinese courts, said it
will appeal the ruling.
"The Hainan court's dismissal of our smallest case is not
altogether unexpected," AMSC Chief Executive Daniel McGahn said
in a statement.
The complaint was filed with the Hainan Province Number 1
Intermediate People's Court.
AMSC ended its prolonged relationship with Sinovel last
year, despite the Chinese company accounting for nearly
three-quarters of its revenue at the time. It also sued the
Chinese wind turbine giant for stealing intellectual property
and violating a contract.
AMSC, founded by Greg Yurek in 1987 with three fellow
Massachusetts Institute of Technology professors, makes the core
electrical systems used in wind turbines.
AMSC shares were down 5 percent at $5.50 in morning trade on
the Nasdaq. They touched a low of $5.46 earlier.