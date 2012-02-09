* Q3 loss/shr $0.34 vs est loss/shr $0.41
* Q3 rev $18.1 mln vs est $16 mln
* Sees Q4 loss/shr less than $0.39 vs est. $0.27
* Shares down as much as 12 pct
By Bijoy Anandoth Koyitty
Feb 9 AMSC posted its fourth
straight quarterly loss and gave a lower-than-expected outlook,
as it continues to reel under the loss of its biggest customer
China's Sinovel Wind Group with no respite in sight.
Shares of the company, which makes the core electrical
systems used in wind turbines, fell as much as 12 percent to a
low of $5.32 in morning trade on the Nasdaq.
The company, which used to derive 90 percent of its revenue
from China, hit a lean patch in mid-2011 when its troubles with
Sinovel began. Since then its revenue has shrunk more than 70
percent and its shares have lost 90 percent of their value.
AMSC forecast fourth-quarter adjusted loss of less than 39
cents a share, with revenue exceeding $27 million. Analysts were
expecting a loss of 27 cents a share, on revenue of $31.3
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
On a conference call with analysts, AMSC said it expects to
continue to have "slightly" negative gross margin for the fourth
quarter, mainly due to accounting issues and the timing on some
contracts.
On the call, AMSC also said it is exploring financing
options to help it make additional investments, but added that
it has sufficient cash to fund requirements for at least the
next 12 months.
Last November, AMSC sued Sinovel for stealing intellectual
property and violating a contract. It is seeking to recover more
than $1.2 billion from Sinovel through civil cases filed in
various Chinese courts.
FIXING LOOSE ENDS
AMSC's overwhelming dependence on Sinovel had always been a
concern for investors, and since the break-up AMSC has been
scouting for new customers and markets.
Factbox on AMSC customers
For the third quarter, AMSC said its largest customers were
India's Inox at 27 percent of revenue. Korea's Doosan Heavy
Industries accounted for about 12 percent.
AMSC, founded by Greg Yurek in 1987 with three fellow
Massachusetts Institute of Technology professors, also revamped
its business segments, corporate identity and named a new CEO in
late 2011.
In November, it laid off more than a fifth of its workforce.
Shares of the company, which have gained more than three
quarters of their value after touching a year-low in October,
were down 9 percent at $5.53 in mid-day trade.