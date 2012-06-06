* Q4 adj loss/shr $0.30 vs est -$0.36
* Q4 rev slides 52 pct
* Sees Q1 adj loss/shr $0.25 vs est -$0.26
June 6 Power technology company AMSC
reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as it slashed
costs to help soften the blow of losing its biggest customer,
China's Sinovel Wind Group.
The company, which reported its fifth straight quarterly
loss, forecast an adjusted loss of 25 cents a share for the
first quarter. Analysts were expecting a loss of 26 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
AMSC, which makes electrical systems used in wind turbines,
said it expects first-quarter revenue to exceed $26 million,
while analysts' were expecting $30.5 million.
The company, which used to derive 90 percent of its revenue
from China, hit a lean patch in mid-2011 when its troubles with
Sinovel began. Since then the company's stock price has
plummeted 90 percent.
AMSC ended its long-standing relationship with Sinovel last
year and sued the Chinese wind turbine giant for stealing
intellectual property and violating a contract.
The company has been cutting jobs and curtailing spending
after severing ties with Sinovel. Costs fell by about 72 percent
in the fourth quarter. It has also been signing up new customers
for its wind and grid segments.
AMSC reported a fourth-quarter loss of $21.2 million, or 42
cents a share, compared with a loss of $185.1 million, or $3.67
a share a year ago.
The company's shares were up 1 percent at $4.07 in Wednesday
morning trade on the Nasdaq.