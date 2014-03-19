March 19 Wind turbine parts maker AMSC
said it would cut 5-10 percent of its workforce by the end of
the year and shut its Middleton plant in Wisconsin, moving the
operations to its Massachusetts plant.
The company had 362 employees as of March 31, 2013.
AMSC will also set up a plant to make wind turbine
electrical control systems in Romania, the company said.
AMSC said the actions were expected to help the company save
about $3 million in costs annually from the fourth quarter of
the year ending March 31, 2015.
All of AMSC's Middleton employees are expected to be offered
the opportunity to relocate to Massachusetts, the company said.
(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)