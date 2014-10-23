Oct 23 Amsterdam Commodities NV :

* Says Q3 consolidated sales are 7.6 pct higher than in Q3 2013

* Says 9-month consolidated sales are up 3.2 pct to 455.8 million euros

* Anticipates to be able to realize 2014 consolidated net profit level above 2013 net profit level Source text: bit.ly/1DEVvhf Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)