LONDON/AMSTERDAM May 20 A slowdown in company
listings in London due to uncertainty around the upcoming Brexit
referendum could be helping European rival Amsterdam's stock
market, which has seen a rise in activity this year.
London - traditionally Europe's busiest stock exchange - has
seen just over $2 billion raised from listings so far this year,
a fraction of the almost $18 billion gathered over all of 2015,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Industry experts put much of the dip down to a reluctance to
act ahead of the country's June 23 referendum on whether to stay
in the European Union. A vote to quit the 28-nation bloc would
have an uncertain outcome; it could prompt a swing in the value
of sterling and affect Britain's economy.
"The IPO (initial public offering) market ... is
increasingly becoming more cautious as the Brexit vote gets
closer," said Laurence Sacker, a corporate finance expert with
accountants UHY Hacker Young.
The Dutch capital's stock market, though far smaller than
London's, is well placed to benefit, say officials at the
Euronext Amsterdam exchange. The city is a big continental
financial hub, where more than 1 trillion euros of assets are
managed by pension funds and other institutions, and has an
attractive corporate tax system that helps some multinationals
lower their rates, sometimes to below 10 percent.
The number of listings that have either taken place in the
city or are in the pipeline is at its highest level since 1999
for this point of the year.
The Amsterdam stock market - which raised $7.6 billion from
new listings last year - has already had three IPOs in 2016,
with at least another five planned, putting it on track to beat
the nine listings in both 2014 and 2015.
Joost Kromhout, head of listings at Euronext Amsterdam, said
Britain's referendum had prompted some companies to chose the
Netherlands to sell their shares.
"The referendum is playing a role now in the decisions about
when companies go to the market," he said, adding that stability
"gives investors the confidence needed to invest".
"There is a nice list of companies in the market, or that
have expressed their intention to float," he said. "The pipeline
for this year is solid."
Those companies with plans to float in Amsterdam this year
include Philips Lighting, Dutch insurer ASR
and 3i Group's gym chain Basic-Fit.
Sif Group, which makes parts for offshore energy
platforms, went public in Amsterdam last week, while agriculture
company ForFarmers announced plans on Tuesday along
with Basic-Fit.
An official at Basic Fit, which unveiled its offering on
Tuesday, said that Brexit was one of the reasons that some
companies were choosing to launch now to get their deals done by
the time of the vote.
