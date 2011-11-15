REFILE-Elliott calls for BHP board overhaul as new chairman looms
SYDNEY, June 14 Activist shareholder Elliott Management called on BHP Billiton on Wednesday to "upgrade" its board of directors as the mining giant prepares to select a new chairman.
* Says to post loss in Q1 2012
* Sees Q1 rev $21-$23 mln vs est $49.6 mln
* Q4 EPS $0.31 vs est $0.29
* Shares fall 18 pct in after-mkt trade
Nov 15 Solar equipment supplier Amtech Systems Inc posted fourth-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates but forecast a loss in the current quarter citing weak revenue and higher research and development costs.
The company's shares fell 18 percent at $8.79 in the after-market trade. They closed at $10.37 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
Amtech expects October-December revenue to come in at $21-$23 million, while analysts had expected $49.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
July-September net income fell to $3.1 million, or 31 cents a share, from $5.4 million, or 58 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose to $59.9 million, from $45.4 million last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 29 cents per share on revenue of $54.29 million. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
