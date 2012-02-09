Feb 9 Solar equipment supplier Amtech
Systems Inc swung to a loss in its first quarter hurt
by lower shipments to solar customers, and the company said it
expects a bigger loss for the current quarter.
The Tempe, Arizona-based company expects second-quarter
revenue at $20-$22 million, below analysts' expectation of $25.7
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly net loss was $876,000, or 9 cents a share, from a
profit of $5 million, or 52 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 54 percent to $24.7 million.
Analysts, on an average, were expecting the company to post
a loss of 24 cents a share, on revenue of $22.1 million.
Amtech shares were trading down 3 percent at $10.93 on
Thursday after the bell. They closed at $11.26 on Thursday on
the Nasdaq.