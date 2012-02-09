Feb 9 Solar equipment supplier Amtech Systems Inc swung to a loss in its first quarter hurt by lower shipments to solar customers, and the company said it expects a bigger loss for the current quarter.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company expects second-quarter revenue at $20-$22 million, below analysts' expectation of $25.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly net loss was $876,000, or 9 cents a share, from a profit of $5 million, or 52 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 54 percent to $24.7 million.

Analysts, on an average, were expecting the company to post a loss of 24 cents a share, on revenue of $22.1 million.

Amtech shares were trading down 3 percent at $10.93 on Thursday after the bell. They closed at $11.26 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.