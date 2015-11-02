NEW DELHI Nov 2 India's Amtek Auto
said on Monday it has appointed investment bank Morgan Stanley
to advise the company on its debt reduction plan, which
includes a minority stake sale of up to 40 percent in its
overseas business.
Car parts maker Amtek is looking to sell its German unit
Tekfor, with sales of more than 500 million euros ($554
million), two people familiar with the matter told Reuters in
October.
Amtek said it has received a large number of enquiries to
buy out a couple of its overseas businesses, including Tekfor,
which it bought out of insolvency two years ago, the company
said in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchang.
"The interest for this has come from trade players and
financial players around the globe... there are several options
and it is a matter of right value-opportunity that will
determine the eventual decision," the company said.
In August, shares of Amtek had slumped amid reports of
liquidity issues at the company.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sunil Nair)