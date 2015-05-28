By Ernest Scheyder
| ABOARD THE EMPIRE BUILDER
ABOARD THE EMPIRE BUILDER May 28 Its passengers
are mostly silver-haired retirees, oil-field workers and a few
young families gazing out the windows of Amtrak's
least-profitable and third-longest line, rumbling from Chicago
through eight states and on to the American West Coast.
As the Empire Builder snakes along 2,230 miles (3,590 km) on
a 46-hour journey, it offers insights into the financial
problems plaguing America's passenger railroad at a time of
intensifying scrutiny over its aging infrastructure and safety
record.
Following Amtrak's May 12 fatal derailment in Philadelphia,
the 86-year-old line sums up its problems - and its promise.
Running most of its length near no major highways, the Empire
Builder reaches into some of America's most rugged, remote and
rural regions. A coach ticket between Spokane, Washington and
Williston, capital of North Dakota's oil boom, costs $111, much
cheaper than flying.
Its supporters include both Republican and Democrat
politicians, illustrating how the often-vicious partisan rancor
over Amtrak in Washington evaporates in sparsely populated areas
of the country that need it most.
And like many of Amtrak's long-distance routes, it's
growing.
The shale boom has helped swell passenger numbers, which are
up 28 percent between 1997 and 2014.
The increase comes from workers like John Dirby, who rides
the Empire Builder from his Montana home to North Dakota's oil
fields, where he works as a truck driver, a 10-hour trip. It's
longer than by car but worth it, he says. "I spend tons of time
for that job driving already. Why would I want to add on more
time behind a wheel?"
But the demand isn't enough to make it financially viable:
the service lost $34.8 million between October and March, more
than the same period in the previous fiscal year when it lost
$31.9 million.
Many seats remain empty. When a Reuters reporter traveled
from St. Paul, Minnesota to Williston, several sleeper cars were
vacant at various intervals. In the coach cabin each passenger
had at least a two-person seat to themselves for most of the
trip.
To pay for its money-losing routes, Amtrak peels funds away
from its profitable ones such as the Northeast Corridor, where
its high-speed Acela and Northeast Regional trains saw a
combined $484.7 million profit in its last fiscal year.
That's stoking debate over the future of Amtrak and how far
Washington should foot the bill for upgrades to aging
infrastructure and safety technology at the federal railroad
that has bled red ink since its 1971 creation. Of its 48 lines,
only five make a profit and one breaks even.
Democrats have called for $1 billion in additional funding
for Amtrak. Chuck Schumer, a Democratic Senator from New York,
says such investments could have prevented the Philadelphia
accident, citing Amtrak's failure to install Positive Train
Control on the sharp bend where the train derailed. The
mechanism, federal safety officials say, would have
automatically slowed the speeding train.
Many Republicans, backed by conservative groups including
Club for Growth, say the federal passenger rail authorization
spending of $7.2 billion over four years is already too much.
The Republican-controlled House Appropriations Committee voted
on May 13, a day after the crash, to approve a $1.14 billion
Amtrak budget for next fiscal year, a $252 million cut from this
year.
John Mica, a Republican in the House, urged privatization
for Amtrak as a solution to what he called a "third-world rail
system ... run in a Soviet-style operation."
Caught in the middle are heartland politicians, including
some Republicans, who want to preserve Amtrak services to their
remote towns, along with an eclectic mix of passengers.
"If one can afford the time, this is a fun, carefree way to
travel," said Mary Firestine, 60, who took the Empire Builder's
entire route from Chicago to connect with a ferry in Seattle en
route to an Alaskan job.
TENSIONS
The push to roll back Amtrak funding has laid bare tensions
between Washington's Republican establishment and North Dakota's
Republican-dominated Congressional delegation, a fight that
echoes tensions elsewhere in the country.
"I will fight to at least maintain current funding for
Amtrak," Representative Kevin Cramer, North Dakota's Republican
congressman, said in an interview. "Clearly the role of Amtrak
in North Dakota has changed from one of convenience and local
economic development to an essential form of transportation for
a workforce highly in demand."
Other long-distance routes are also growing, while losing
millions of dollars. The Southwest Chief, from Chicago to Los
Angeles, recorded a 10.5 percent increase in ridership in the
year to March, a period when it lost $30 million. The number of
passengers on the Sunset Ltd, from Louisiana to California, rose
14.5 percent while it lost $18.1 million, according to Amtrak
data.
Eighteen states contribute funds to Amtrak, including nine
led by Republican governors.
"All of the rhetoric over Amtrak that exists in D.C. simply
does not exist outside D.C.," said Robert Puentes, a senior
fellow at the Brookings Institution who specializes in
transportation and infrastructure. "It's a completely different
conversation."
In total, long-distance routes carry about 14.6 percent of
Amtrak's passengers but soak up about 41 percent of the costs.
Those who board the Empire Builder have noticed some
cost-cutting recently, including the loss of a free wine tasting
program the rail network discontinued after Amtrak's inspector
general in 2013 called the practice too expensive.
"I miss the wine and cheese nights," Theo Anderson, a
retired banker from Seattle, said over a plate of eggs in the
train's dining car as the North Dakota prairie retreated behind
him. "I guess they're trying to save money."
(Additional reporting by David Lawder in Washington. Editing by
Jason Szep and Martin Howell)