Feb 15 Property and casualty insurer
AmTrust Financial Services Inc reported a quarterly
operating profit above market estimates, helped by strong growth
in net earned premiums.
Fourth-quarter net income rose to $37.9 million, or 61 cents
per share, from $33.6 million, or 56 cents per share, a year
ago.
On an operating basis -- which typically excludes any
investment gains and losses -- the company earned 66 cents a
share, topping analysts' average of 63 cents a share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net earned premiums jumped 42 percent to $299.4 million.
AmTrust said the combined ratio was 89 percent during the
quarter, up from 87.6 percent last year.
Combined ratio is the percentage of premiums an insurer has
to pay out in claims and expenses. A figure over 100 indicates
that underwriting was unprofitable.
Shares of the New York-based company closed at $26.61 on
Tuesday on the Nasdaq.