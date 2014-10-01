(Corrects second paragraph to show growth target is global, not regional)

LONDON Oct 1 French asset manager Amundi said on Wednesday it planned to launch an exchange-traded fund business in Asia in 2015, starting in Hong Kong.

The firm, a unit of French lender Credit Agricole, said it aimed to double global assets managed using index funds and ETFs to $100 billion over the next 3 years. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)