BRIEF-ACCESS NATIONAL Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.39 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
(Corrects second paragraph to show growth target is global, not regional)
LONDON Oct 1 French asset manager Amundi said on Wednesday it planned to launch an exchange-traded fund business in Asia in 2015, starting in Hong Kong.
The firm, a unit of French lender Credit Agricole, said it aimed to double global assets managed using index funds and ETFs to $100 billion over the next 3 years. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.39 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
* KKR and Innovation Network Corp of Japan will tender joint offer for Toshiba's memory unit that would likely put them in pole position - Nikkei