VIENNA Oct 23 Austrian lender BAWAG PSK
is selling its asset management arm Invest to
France's Amundi, the partners said on Thursday without revealing
financial details.
Invest had 4.6 billion euros ($5.8 billion) of assets under
management as of the middle of June 2014, encompassing 78 retail
and institutional funds, a joint statement said.
Amundi, which has more than 800 billion euros under
management, will continue to operate Invest out of Austria and
BAWAG will distribute Amundi fund products throughout Austria.
"This acquisition is perfectly in line with our objective
to accelerate our international development", Amundi Chief
Executive Yves Perrier said.
Deutsche Bank advised BAWAG PSK and BPV Huegel served as the
legal adviser on the deal. Morgan Stanley acted as financial
adviser to Amundi, while Baker & McKenzie was legal adviser.
(1 US dollar = 0.7908 euro)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)