PARIS, April 28 Markets are not pricing in a significant political risk linked to the French presidential elections because the probability that the centrist Emmanuel Macron does not win the second round due on May 7 is very low, Amundi said on Friday.

"We think that probability that Mister Macron is not elected in the second round is very very low," Amundi's chief executive Yves Perrier told journalists.

"Markets today are not pricing in a significant political risk".

Emmanuel Macron would win the run-off in France's presidential election on May 7 against far-right leader Marine Le Pen with 61 percent of the vote versus 39 percent, a Harris Interactive poll for parliamentary TV channel LCP showed on Thursday.

Financial markets have been nervous about the possibility of a president Le Pen, whose policies they see as likely to lead to a break up the European Union.

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva)