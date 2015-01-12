Wealth manager Rathbone Brothers gets Q1 market boost
LONDON, May 11 British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers reported a 4.7 percent rise in first-quarter funds under management on Thursday, boosted by investment gains.
LONDON Jan 12 French asset manager Amundi Alternative Investments said on Monday it had awarded a 50 million euro mandate to U.S. hedge fund FrontFour Capital to invest in small and mid-cap corporate events.
FrontFour's event-driven strategy uses a bottom-up approach to find investing opportunities around mergers and acquisitions, asset spin-offs and management changes in North American firms, Amundi said in a statement.
The mandate was awarded through Amundi's managed account platform and is compliant under Europe's AIFM regulation. (Reporting by Simon Jessop and Andrew Winterbottom)
May 11 British bank Aldermore Group Plc said first-quarter lending rose 6 percent from the prior quarter, buoyed by strong demand from small- and medium-sized businesses, homeowners and landlords.