PARIS Oct 7 Asset manager Amundi said on Wednesday that it had filed its registration document with France's AMF stock market regulator ahead of an initial public offering (IPO) in Paris.

"The planned IPO signals the next phase of Amundi's growth," Amundi Chief Executive Yves Perrier said in a statement.

Amundi, a subsidiary of Credit Agricole and Societe Generale, added that "organic development remains the priority", complemented by "selective and disciplined acquisitions", with a focus on Europe and Asia. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Astrid Wendlandt)