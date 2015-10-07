PARIS Oct 7 Asset manager Amundi said on
Wednesday that it had filed its registration document with
France's AMF stock market regulator ahead of an initial public
offering (IPO) in Paris.
"The planned IPO signals the next phase of Amundi's growth,"
Amundi Chief Executive Yves Perrier said in a statement.
Amundi, a subsidiary of Credit Agricole and
Societe Generale, added that "organic development
remains the priority", complemented by "selective and
disciplined acquisitions", with a focus on Europe and Asia.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Astrid Wendlandt)