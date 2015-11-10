PARIS Nov 10 Amundi has narrowed the offer price range for its initial public offering (IPO) towards the lower end of the band it previously set, a source close to Europe's biggest asset manager said on Tuesday.

The IPO is "fully covered" within the new 43-45 euro range, which compares with 42-52.50 euros indicated previously, the source said. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Writing by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)