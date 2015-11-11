PARIS Nov 11 Europe's biggest asset manager, Amundi, set the offer price for its initial public offering (IPO) at 45 euros a share, at the top end of its tightened range, giving it a market value of around 7.5 billion euros ($8.05 billion).

Shareholder Societe Generale will sell its 20 percent stake for 1.5 billion euros, Amundi said in a statement. SocGen said on Wednesday that the deal would boost its common equity Tier 1 ratio by 24 basis points by the end of 2015.

If an over-allotment option is fully exercised, the maximum amount of the sale by 80-percent Amundi shareholder Credit Agricole of additional shares would represent about 225 million euros and take the total offering to 1.73 billion.

Amundi had narrowed the IPO offer price range to 43-45 euros from 42-52.50 euros initially. ($1 = 0.9317 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; editing by Susan Thomas)