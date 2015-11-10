(Adds details, background)

PARIS Nov 10 Amundi, Europe's biggest asset manager, has narrowed the offer price range for its initial public offering (IPO) towards the lower end of a band it previously set, meaning its shareholders could raise up to 1.7 billion euros, a source close to the company said on Tuesday.

The narrowed price range comes as companies in Europe cancel or postpone IPOs, citing difficult market conditions.

The IPO is "fully covered" within the new 43-45 euro range, which compares with 42-52.50 euros indicated previously, the source said.

Amundi reported during the book building process its net income fell 15 percent in the third quarter, weighed by market turbulence due to worries about the global impact of a Chinese economic slowdown.

Amundi, created from the merger of asset management operations of French banks Credit Agricole and Societe Generale in 2010, could raise from 1.43 billion euros ($1.54 billion) to up to 1.73 billion euros ($1.86 billion), based on Reuters calculations coming from the number of shares on offer.

SocGen is selling its entire 20 percent stake in the secondary placement, while 80-percent owner Credit Agricole expects to retain between 74.6 percent and 77.6 percent of the business.

($1 = 0.9312 euros) (Reporting by Julien Ponthus, Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier and Maya Nikolaeva; Writing by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus and Jason Neely)