Oct 20 European asset manager Amundi said it named Alessandro Varaldo chief executive officer of its Italian division Amundi SGR.

Varaldo most recently worked with Eurizon Capital as chief commercial officer, where he was responsible for savings, investment and pension products at Banca dei Territori division of Intesa SanPaolo Group. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)