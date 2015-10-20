UPDATE 3-U.S. judge calls for criminal probe into trade secrets theft raised in Uber case
* Judge rejects Uber bid for private arbitration (Recasts with call for criminal probe, adds Waymo, Uber comment)
Oct 20 European asset manager Amundi said it named Alessandro Varaldo chief executive officer of its Italian division Amundi SGR.
Varaldo most recently worked with Eurizon Capital as chief commercial officer, where he was responsible for savings, investment and pension products at Banca dei Territori division of Intesa SanPaolo Group. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Judge rejects Uber bid for private arbitration (Recasts with call for criminal probe, adds Waymo, Uber comment)
* Nikkei drops as investors lock in gains ahead of 20,000 level