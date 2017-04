Dec 18 European asset management firm Amundi appointed Esther Law and Abbas Ameli-Renani to its emerging market debt expertise division in London.

While Law has been named investment manager responsible for local debt portfolios, Ameli-Renani has been appointed as emerging markets strategist.

Law, who began her career in 1998 at HSBC as a fixed-income trader, joins from Pioneer Investments.

Ameli-Renani comes from RBS Markets & International Banking. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru)