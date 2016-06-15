BRIEF-Logan Property enters purchase deal related to issuance of US$450 mln senior notes
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
DUBAI, June 15 Amundi has appointed Nesreen Srouji as its chief executive officer for the Middle East, Europe's largest asset management firm said in a statement on Wednesday.
Srouji joined Amundi in May from Standard Chartered, where she was head of investors and public sector for the bank, a role which saw her cover sovereign wealth funds and other institutional clients in the Middle East and North Africa.
She will be based in Amundi's Abu Dhabi office, the statement added. (Reporting by David French; editing by Adrian Croft)
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO