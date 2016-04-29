(Adds CFO comments)

PARIS, April 29 French asset manager Amundi confirmed its medium-term targets on Friday, but said its quarterly net inflows slowed for the fourth quarter in a row as risk aversion grew among its retail clients.

Amundi, majority-owned by French bank Credit Agricole , said the company's assets at the end of March stood at 987.2 billion euros, up only 2.2 billion overall from the end of last year as the market slump weighed.

First-quarter net inflows fell 42.5 percent year-on-year to 13.8 billion euros ($15.7 billion).

The French asset manager said market volatility in the first quarter impacted investment choices of its retail clients in France, who became more conservative than in the past and shifted away from risky and high-margin assets.

As in the previous quarters, the biggest chunk of net inflows came from outside France. Amundi said it enjoyed "strong momentum in joint ventures in Asia".

"Amundi is facing an increasingly challenging environment, but proving resilient thanks to the strength of its diversified model," chief financial officer Nicolas Calcoen said in a video interview, posted on the company's website.

Amundi is targeting a 5 percent growth in average net earnings per share on annual basis in 2016-2019. ($1 = 0.8778 euros)